RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $356.96 million, a PE ratio of 151.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 533,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

