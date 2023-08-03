Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2023 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/28/2023 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00.

7/28/2023 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00.

7/21/2023 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2023 – CEMEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $8.00.

6/14/2023 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/6/2023 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

CEMEX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 66.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

