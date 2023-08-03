Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Franklin Resources (BEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/1/2023 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.50 to $24.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 7/31/2023 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00.
  • 7/25/2023 – Franklin Resources had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/13/2023 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.50 to $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

