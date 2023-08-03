Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Franklin Resources (BEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2023 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.50 to $24.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00.

7/25/2023 – Franklin Resources had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Franklin Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.50 to $26.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

