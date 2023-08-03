Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AT&T (T)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) recently:

8/3/2023 – AT&T had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2023 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2023 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2023 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

7/14/2023 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

7/14/2023 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00.

7/6/2023 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $17.00.

6/6/2023 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2023 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $21.00 to $19.00.

T stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,463,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,710,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in AT&T by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 70,566 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 66,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

