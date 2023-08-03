Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lennox International (LII)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lennox International (NYSE: LII) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2023 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $355.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $400.00.

7/28/2023 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $340.00.

7/28/2023 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $350.00.

7/27/2023 – Lennox International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/12/2023 – Lennox International was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/10/2023 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $314.00 to $355.00.

7/10/2023 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $280.00.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.1 %

LII traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $372.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.97 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.35. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total transaction of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,120 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 55.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $7,739,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Lennox International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,781,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Lennox International by 151.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

