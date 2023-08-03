Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $495.00.

7/28/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $482.00 to $521.00.

7/27/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $475.00 to $520.00.

7/12/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $458.00 to $527.00.

6/27/2023 – United Rentals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $425.00 to $460.00.

URI stock opened at $468.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.23 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

