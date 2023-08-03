Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exact Sciences (EXAS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) recently:
- 8/3/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Exact Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/2/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $110.00.
- 7/21/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $120.00.
- 6/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $106.00.
- 6/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $110.00.
- 6/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00.
- 6/22/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $81.00 to $96.00.
- 6/7/2023 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $82.00 to $100.00.
Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,148. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
