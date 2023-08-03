Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SilverCrest Metals (SIL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SilverCrest Metals (CVE: SIL):

8/2/2023 – SilverCrest Metals was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.

8/1/2023 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – SilverCrest Metals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$13.00.

7/13/2023 – SilverCrest Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$13.00.

Shares of CVE:SIL traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

