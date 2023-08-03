Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) recently:

7/24/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/11/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

6/27/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $48.00.

6/23/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $33.00.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.42. 9,439,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,758,044. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

