Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.