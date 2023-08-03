Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.40.

NYSE RRX traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $160.67. 361,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,483. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $793,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,996,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,345,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

