Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded up $54.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $786.94. 535,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $737.57 and a 200 day moving average of $759.32. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.22 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.66 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

