REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 797,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $759.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

