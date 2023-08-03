Renasant Bank Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,183. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

