Renasant Bank Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,354. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.41.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

