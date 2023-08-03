Renasant Bank Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Renasant Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,209. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $116.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.