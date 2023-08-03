Renasant Bank Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Renasant Bank reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $139.82. 708,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.36. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock worth $7,766,094. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

