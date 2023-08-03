Renasant Bank Purchases Shares of 4,541 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,487,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.01. 4,871,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,345. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

