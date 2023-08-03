Renasant Bank Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Renasant Bank grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $884.98. 1,818,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $365.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $857.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.42. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

