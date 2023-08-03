Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen updated its FY23 guidance to $1.72-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.72-$1.80 EPS.

Repligen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 668,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.73. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $262.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

