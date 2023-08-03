Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a report released on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $152.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

