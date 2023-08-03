Request Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.98 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $74.98 million and $395,629.17 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.26 or 1.00041451 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07447893 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $420,591.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

