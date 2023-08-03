RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Down 6.1%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 59,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 25,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Read More

