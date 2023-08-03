Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Owens Corning (OC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC):

8/1/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

7/27/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

7/27/2023 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $138.00 to $157.00.

7/24/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $109.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $127.00 to $152.00.

7/13/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $142.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $161.00.

7/11/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $135.00.

7/6/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $135.00.

6/9/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $138.00.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 248,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,618. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 19.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

