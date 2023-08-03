Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) recently:
- 8/1/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/3/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $110.00.
- 6/30/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 500.com Limited.
- 6/30/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/30/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $96.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $69.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2023 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.39 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.98 and a beta of 0.37.
Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
