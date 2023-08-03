Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.49 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of REZI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 535,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,049. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.94. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,349,000 after acquiring an additional 606,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Stories

