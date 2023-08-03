Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys Shares of 2,777 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.84. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $63.47 and a twelve month high of $88.14.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

