Retirement Income Solutions Inc Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

CINF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 68,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $130.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.