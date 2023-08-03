Reviewing Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) & Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gravitas Education alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $50.01 million 0.38 -$41.37 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.07 billion 1.72 $46.67 million $1.52 49.18

This table compares Gravitas Education and Strategic Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Gravitas Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gravitas Education and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 2 2 0 2.50

Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.76%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Profitability

This table compares Gravitas Education and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 3.40% 3.24% 2.40%

Summary

Strategic Education beats Gravitas Education on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravitas Education

(Get Free Report)

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; teaching facilities; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravitas Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravitas Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.