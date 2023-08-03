Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 828,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $52,318.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,090 shares of company stock worth $153,585 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 77.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

