Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Revolve Group Stock Down 6.7 %

RVLV traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 3,251,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $32.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVLV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.24.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

