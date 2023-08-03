Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. 594,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,498,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,929,000 after acquiring an additional 143,659 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,516,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,628,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,443,000 after buying an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.