Ricardo Pravda Sells 269 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Ricardo Pravda sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $12,793.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,786.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catalent Trading Down 1.0 %

CTLT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.07. 1,484,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,986. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 209.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.