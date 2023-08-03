Ricardo Pravda Sells 269 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Ricardo Pravda sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $12,793.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,786.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Catalent Trading Down 1.0 %
CTLT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.07. 1,484,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,986. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 209.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CTLT. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
