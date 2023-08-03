Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Increased to GBX 605 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.93) to GBX 605 ($7.77) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 530 ($6.80) to GBX 573 ($7.36) in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

RTMVY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. 50,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,431. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

