RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.42.

RingCentral stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,982. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.66 million. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,432,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

