Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,231,000 after buying an additional 156,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after purchasing an additional 787,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

