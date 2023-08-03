Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

RITM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 3,639,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rithm Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 32.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.