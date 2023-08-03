Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $11.50 at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,842,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.30. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $881,662.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,265 shares of company stock worth $5,030,617. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

