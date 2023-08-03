Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $11.38. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 3,179,071 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOOD. Barclays increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

