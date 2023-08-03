Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. Barclays initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 104,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

