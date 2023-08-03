Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.13.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $492.89. The company had a trading volume of 108,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,688. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.18.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

