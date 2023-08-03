Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rover Group

Rover Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ROVR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 1,676,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.56. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,386,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 618,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.