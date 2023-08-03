Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$230.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$228.00 to C$230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.89.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of IFC traded down C$2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$190.85. 147,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,766. The company has a market cap of C$33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$198.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$197.65.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.7333333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

