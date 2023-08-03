Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $167.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.59 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

