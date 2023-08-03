Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $74.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.63. 2,176,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $71.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after buying an additional 233,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,075,866,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

