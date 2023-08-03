Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $223.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.05.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $107.81. 493,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $96.19 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

