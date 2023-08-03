Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

PYPL stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,417,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,889. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

