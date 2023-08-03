Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $233.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.95. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

