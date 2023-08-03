Royal Bank of Canada Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$45.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.54.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.51. 9,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,999. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$833.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.68. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$40.90 and a one year high of C$55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6252955 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

