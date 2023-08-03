Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.38. 325,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,065. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

